|
|
Nancylee (Dunn) Oliver, 82, of Uxbridge passed away Friday February 15, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford with her children by her side. She was the wife of the late Theodore B. Oliver who died in 2011. She was born in 1936 in Bristol, CT to the late Wallace F. and Madolyn (Beach) Dunn and in her youth was a Gold Star Girl Scout in CT. Mrs. Oliver had been employed as a lab technician at Tri-River Health Center in Uxbridge for 30 years. Nancylee possessed a strong sense of community. She was a longtime active member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Whitinsville. She loved music and was a former director of the Blackstone Valley Heritage Chorale and had sang with a music group The Love Notes. Mrs. Oliver was a former member of the Uxbridge Board of Health, a former director of the Pout Pond revitalization group and a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved being with her family and friends. Her home was open to anyone and she was always willing to help anyone in need. She is survived by her sons, Scott B. and his wife Deirdre Oliver of Harrisville, NH and Stephen R. Oliver and his fiance Samila Sousa of Uxbridge; a daughter, Janet L. Oliver of Putnam, CT; her sister, Suzanne and her husband Bob Halibozek of Fallbrook, CA; a brother-in-law, Harold Oliver of Roslindale; 6 grandchildren, Nicholas, Kailyn, Jason, Michael, Kelly, and Zarah; 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Dunn. A memorial service will be held Sat. March 2, 2019 at 11 AM in Trinity Episcopal Church, 33 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 33 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville, MA 01588 or to the Massachusetts Humane Society, Inc., 445 North Franklin Street, Holbrook, MA 02343. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019