Nellie A. (Karakeian) Speroni, 94, of Milford, passed away November 1, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late John J. 'Honey' Speroni Sr. who passed away in 2017. She was born in Milford, daughter of the late Nesrope and Shava-shon (Masmanian) Karakeian and was and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High school class of 1944. Mrs. Speroni retired in 1976 from the former Continental Bakery in Natick where she was employed as a line operator. She is survived by her sons, Richard Speroni and his wife Beverly of Riverside RI, Thomas Speroni and his wife Nanci of Milford, four grandchildren, Amie Vogel, Marc Speroni, Helayne Speroni and Christopher Speroni. She was predeceased by her son John J. Speroni Jr., two brothers, Nishian Karakeian, Harpet Karakeian and two sisters, Susan Karakeian and Agnes Castiglione. Calling hours will be held Thursday November 5, 2020 from 9 to 11 A.M. followed by a private funeral home service. The burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli- Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com