Mrs. Nellie F. (Costantino) Mastroianni, 93, of Milford MA died Thursday (March 5, 2020) in Longmeadow MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony M. Mastroianni, who died in 1962 and the beloved mother of the late Michael Mastroianni, who died in 2005.
Mrs. Mastroianni was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Matteo and the late Lucy (Pagliuca) Costantino. She was first employed as a young woman at various factories in the greater Milford area. Later in life she was employed at the former Cushing Hospital in Framingham MA, at GE-Telechron in Ashland MA, at Dennison Computers, located in Milford and finally at the former K-Mart Store located in Milford.
She is survived by her five children: Ralph A. Mastroianni and his wife Kathryn of Milford MA, Denise A., wife of Robert Costigan of Milford MA, Anthony F. Mastroianni and his wife Mary Jane of Upton MA, David Mastroianni and his wife Elizabeth of Milford MA and Susan Mastroianni of Springfield MA. Also her daughter-in-law: Linda Mastroianni of Milford MA; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; two sisters: Mrs. Grace Criasia of Milford MA and Yolanda, wife of Albert Lancisi of Spartanburg SC and many nieces & nephews.
She was the sister of the late John Costantino, the late Pasquale "Patsy" Costantino, the late Angelina Pizzi, the late Nicholas Costantino, the late Joseph Costantino, and the late Josephine Cacciola
Her funeral will be held Tuesday (March 10th) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Monday (March 9th) from 5pm to 8pm.Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.give.nationalgeographic.org .
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020