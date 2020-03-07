|
Nellie F. (Costantino) Mastroianni, 93, of Milford, died March 5, 2020 in Longmeadow. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony M. Mastroianni, who died in 1962 and the beloved mother of the late Michael Mastroianni, who died in 2005. Mrs. Mastroianni was born in Milford, the daughter of the late Matteo and the late Lucy (Pagliuca) Costantino. She was first employed as a young woman at various factories in the greater Milford area. Later in life she was employed at the former Cushing Hospital in Framingham, at GE-Telechron in Ashland , at Dennison Computers, located in Milford and finally at the former K-Mart Store located in Milford. She is survived by her five children: Ralph A. Mastroianni and his wife Kathryn of Milford, Denise A., wife of Robert Costigan of Milford, MA, Anthony F. Mastroianni and his wife Mary Jane of Upton, David Mastroianni and his wife Elizabeth of Milford and Susan Mastroianni of Springfield. Also her daughter-in-law: Linda Mastroianni of Milford, twelve grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; two sisters: Mrs. Grace Criasia of Milford and Yolanda, wife of Albert Lancisi of Spartanburg, SC. and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John Costantino, the late Pasquale Patsy Costantino, the late Angelina Pizzi, the late Nicholas Costantino, the late Joseph Costantino and the late Josephine Cacciola Funeral will be held March 10th at 9a.m. from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford, MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford, MA. Visiting hours will be held March 9th from 5- 8pm. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.give.nationalgeographic.org .
Published in Milford Daily News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020