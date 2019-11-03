|
Neyt Yovicsin passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 22. A lifelong resident of Holliston, MA, Neyt was born in Boston on August 26, 1997 and was a graduate of Holliston High School, Class of 2015. Neyt is survived by his mother, Diane (Baker) Yovicsin, father, David Yovicsin and partner, Adelaide Greco and his birth mother, Sandra Hurd. Neythen is also survived by his girlfriend, Kendall Thomas, and his many siblings; Jennifer (Kramer) Becker and her husband, Jason Becker, Lana (Yovicsin) Dugdale and her husband, Brian, Tia Burr and her fianc, Patricia Marte, Matthew Yovicsin and his partner, Brittany Suarez, Dylan Yovicsin, Jalynn Hurd and Jodilee Hurd. Neythen also leaves his grandmother, Betty (Lawrence) Baker, 8 nieces and nephews and many extended family members in the Dominican Republic. Neyt was always on the move. He was fearless and full of adventure, never one to sit still. A gifted gymnast in his elementary and middle school years Neyt was famous for his handstands and backflips. He evolved into a talented football player in his high school years where his speed, agility and overall athleticism were exhilarating to watch. Neyt was a huge animal lover. His beloved dog, Ruby adored him and they shared a very special bond. Neyts big heart, kindness and compassion were obvious to anyone who spent time with him. He cared for others greatly and tried to help wherever he could, no matter the situation. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him. A celebration of Neyts life will take place on Wednesday, November 6th from 5pm to 8pm at Anthonys on the Green | Pinecrest Golf Club, 212 Prentice Street, Holliston, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Beginnings, C/O Bill Phillips, P.O. Box 3209, Framingham, MA 01705. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019