Nicholas C. Jacquot, 29, of Upton, passed away suddenly Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born in Framingham son of Christopher and Susan (Miner) Jacquot and lived in Upton most of his life and recently moved to Boston. He was a graduate of the Nipmuc High School class of 2008. He was a graduate of the Worcester State College where he received a degree in Business. Nicholas was currently employed at Mass Acoustics, his families business and a job he really loved. Nicholas was an avid Patriots and sports fan, he loved animals and music. In addition to his parents he is survived by his two sisters, Ashley Jacquot and Brooke Jacquot both of Upton, paternal grandparents, Gerald and Joann Jacquot of CT, maternal grandmother, Kathleen Adams of Leominster, Godparents, Dick and Toni Abraham of Milford, aunts and uncles, Tom Jacquot of CT, Jamie and Stacey Jacquot of FL, Beth (Jacquot) and Jack Reynolds of CT, John and Mary Jacquot of MA, William and Christina Miner of NH, Randall Miner of MA, many close childhood friends, and cousins. The funeral will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9 A.M from the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. at the St. Mary of the Assumption Church Winter St. Milford. The burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 2 to 5 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to a charity of ones choice. Please visit us at www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020