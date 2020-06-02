Nicholas H. Costanza
Nicholas H. Costanza, 41, of Brighton, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Milford son of Thomas and Jacqueline (Hoener) Costanza of The Villages FL. He lived in Whitinsville and Mashpee before moving to Brighton. He was a graduate of Falmouth High School class of 1998 and also graduated from University of Massachusetts in Boston where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree. He was presently employed as a union carpenter at the Cheviot Corporation in Needham. In addition to his parents he is survived by his brothers, Anthony Costanza of Austin TX, Scott Costanza of Johnston RI, two nieces Giovanna Costanza, Zoe Costanza and a nephew Jacob Costanza. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Hopedale MA. The burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St. Milford MA. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com

Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
