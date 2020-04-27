|
Mr. Nicholas L. Sacco, 91, of Milford, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Milford Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary A. (Staab) Sacco, who died in 2015. Nicholas was born in Milford, MA, the son of the late Nicola and the late Clara (Creasia) Sacco. He attended Milford public schools, graduating from Milford High School, Class of 1946. He also was a graduate of the Worcester Boys Trade School, Class of 1948. Nicholas was first employed as a young man at the Whitin Machine Works in Northbridge MA. In 1950, he enlisted in the US Air Force, stationed at Forbes Air Force base in Topeka, Kansas, where he served until 1953, attaining the rank of Sgt. He was also a strategic member of the team responsible for the design of the Strategic Air Command (S.A.C.) emblem that is now the official patch for the Air Force. While stationed at Forbes Air Force base, he met Mary Agnes Staab who became his wife in Feb 1955. Following his tour of duty in the USAF, he began his long career working in the insurance industry for 47 years until retirement, as an insurance salesman for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Through those 47 years, he incurred many awards and positions including Presidents Club, Framingham Life Underwriters Secretary and VP of MA Associates of Life Underwriters. Nicholas was a longtime communicant at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford and had volunteered at the church as a Eucharistic minister and CCD teacher. He was also a 3rd Degree member of the K of C. Nicholas is survived by his three children: Cynthia Novak of Milford, MA, Nicholas L. Sacco Jr. of Milford, MA and David A. Sacco and his wife Sharon of Mendon, MA; also his four grandchildren: Danielle Novak, Christopher Sacco, Stephen Sacco, Kristen Gomes and her husband Greg; and two great-grandchildren: Anya Marie Novak and Grady Gomes. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford on a day and time to be announced when the social gathering restrictions have been lifted. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, c/o 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757 in recognition of the hospitals care of COVID-19 patients.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 27, 2020