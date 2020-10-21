1/1
Noreen B. Fitzgerald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Noreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noreen B. Fitzgerald, 69, of Millis, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of Doris (Cecchi) Beccia of Milford and the late William Beccia. A 1969 graduate of Marion High School, Noreen went on to attend Framingham State College, Wheelock College and earned her Masters Degree in Education from Regis College. She worked as a pre-kindergarten teacher at the JCC in Wayland for many years. In her retirement, she worked as a lead teacher at Dover-Sherborn extended day after school program. Besides her mother, Noreen is survived by her son, Ken Fitzgerald Jr. and his wife, Annette of Millis; her brother, Bill Beccia and his wife, Ellen of Rutland; nieces, Erin and Ariel Beccia, as well as many cousins. She is also survived by her dog, Maggie, and predeceased by her beloved horse, Dakota. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23rd from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 54 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Milford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Chesmore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chesmore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved