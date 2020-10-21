Noreen B. Fitzgerald, 69, of Millis, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of Doris (Cecchi) Beccia of Milford and the late William Beccia. A 1969 graduate of Marion High School, Noreen went on to attend Framingham State College, Wheelock College and earned her Masters Degree in Education from Regis College. She worked as a pre-kindergarten teacher at the JCC in Wayland for many years. In her retirement, she worked as a lead teacher at Dover-Sherborn extended day after school program. Besides her mother, Noreen is survived by her son, Ken Fitzgerald Jr. and his wife, Annette of Millis; her brother, Bill Beccia and his wife, Ellen of Rutland; nieces, Erin and Ariel Beccia, as well as many cousins. She is also survived by her dog, Maggie, and predeceased by her beloved horse, Dakota. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23rd from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 54 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Milford.