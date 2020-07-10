Norma Villani

Norma Cardarelli Villani, age 91, of Port Orange, Florida, died peacefully on July 2nd, 2020 after a period of declining health. Norma was born in Milford, MA on December 16, 1928. She graduated from Hopedale High School in 1947. She was married to Frank Villani on November 26, 1949 at the Union Evangelical Church in Hopedale, MA. They were married for 70 years. Norma worked as an administrative assistant for the Principal and Superintendent of Hopedale High School for 13 years. She also worked as an administrative assistant to the president of Prime Computer in Framingham, Massachusetts and Encore Computer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Norma was a devoted mother and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and was an accomplished seamstress. She was actively involved as the secretary of the Hopedale Alumni Association and a member of the Westminster By-the- Sea Church in Daytona Beach, Florida. She enjoyed her time living in Florida and lived her life to the fullest. She was a beautiful person both inside and out. Norma is survived by her beloved husband, Frank Villani, her daughter, Deborah Goss and her husband Robert ,her daughter-in-law Louise Pfund Villani, five grandsons and 4 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister and brother, Joan and Frank Cardarelli, sister-in-law Mary Villani and brother-in-law Anthony Villani, several nieces, and many friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Norma is preceded in death by her cherished son, David Villani, and her parents Frank and Pearl Cardarelli. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Dana- Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 970025, Boston MA 02297 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Funeral services will be held at the Union Evangelical Church in Hopedale, MA on August 12 at 10:00 AM followed by a graveside burial for immediate family. Attendance is limited due to Covid-19 restrictions.