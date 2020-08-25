1/
Norman J. Harris
Norman J. Harris, 82, of Leesburg, FL, passed away unexpectedly on August 18th, 2020. He was born on August 16th, 1938, the son of the late John and Frances (Fowler) Harris. He resided in Milford and Hopedale prior to moving to Florida full time. He worked many years for Seaver's Express prior to enjoying retirement in Florida and summering on Cape Cod. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and a good game of golf. He was a dedicated New England Sports fan through and through. He leaves his partner Lynne Bouchard of Leesburg and his faithful pup Oreo. Survived by his son Norman (Toby) Harris, Jr. (Sandy) of Uxbridge, his daughters, Tambi Winegardner (Norman) of Hopedale and Denese Ballinger (Dave) of Toms River, NJ. In addition, he leaves several grandchildren, including Xavier Winegardner and Cody Harris, both of Hopedale. Norm leaves one brother, Brian Harris of Milford and many nieces and nephews and their families. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Billy, Robert, Richard, Kelsie, Kenny, Alberta, Gwen, Marilyn, Arnda, Brenda and Edna. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 25, 2020.
