|
|
Dr. Olga E. Mohan of Manhattan Beach, CA, and formerly of Milford MA, passed away peacefully, with her loving family at her side, on January 15, 2019. Olga was born in Milford, MA, the daughter of the late James and the late Olga (Calderara) Mohan. She was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1970 and the salutatorian of her class. She then attended Cornell University on a full scholarship. After graduation in 1974, she attended medical school in France and at the University of Athens. She then transferred to Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia and graduated with her MD degree in 1982. Over the following several years she became boarded in Pediatrics, Anesthesia and Pediatric Critical Care. After marrying Fred Simmons in 1988, she moved to California and worked for many years at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, CA. At Harbor she was a professor at UCLA and worked in the hospital as a pediatric anesthesiologist and as an attending in Pediatric ICU. She also conducted research related to pain management. While working at Harbor, Olga raised three children and earned a Master of Public Health degree from UCLA. At Harbor, Olga also established a chapel in memory of her parents, James and Olga Mohan. Olga is survived by her husband Fred and their children Carolyn, Michael, and Jim; her sisters Marie, Donna and Lorraine and her brothers, James and John, and their extended families. Memorial donations may be made to support Dr. Olga Mohan High School, which has been listed in the top 1% of high schools nationwide by US News & World Report, at www.laalliance.org/pages_inc/online_donation.jsp. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for obituary & condolence book and the story of Dr. Olga Mohan High School.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019