Olga M. (Macchi) Casasanta, 87, of Franklin, where she has lived for 20 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of John W. Casasanta, who passed in 1996. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Mary (Johnson) Macchi, and sister of the late Carlo Macchi. She was a 1950 graduate of Milford High School, and furthered her education at Becker Junior College. A long time Milford resident, she retired in 1990 from Fenwal Corp. in Ashland, where she worked as an account manager. She was the loving mother of John M. Casasanta and his wife Robin of Manchester, NH, Nancy C. DeFeudis of Holliston, Elaine M. Alves and her husband Steven of Daytona Beach, FL, and Mary Ellen Jurchak and her husband Michael of Franklin., she is also survived by her grandchildren, Dane, Jena, and Luke Alves of GA, Rachel Casasanta of Manchester, NH, Chelsey Casasanta of Boston, Michala Maguire and her husband Patrick of Natick, Domenic DeFeudis of NJ, JonCarlo DeFeudis of Boston, and her great-granddaughter Scarlett Massengale of GA. A visiting hour at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9-10:00AM, followed by a Prayer Service at 10:00. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.



