Otto Reckert, 88, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2020 following a recent illness. He leaves behind his loving wife of over 63 years, Helga Reckert (Kohl); his brother Juergen Reckert who resides in Germany; his three children, eldest son, Roger O. Reckert and daughters Petra Conti and Denise Intinarelli; six grandchildren, Talon Reckert, Colby Reckert, Payton Phipps, Billy Phipps, Brandon Phipps and C.J. Connors; his sister-in-law Anneliese Gildley; and nephew Klaus Jehke. Otto was born on October 7, 1932 in Castrop Rauxel, Germany to Otto and Emmi Reckert. In 1955, at the age of 23 years old, Otto bravely immigrated to Toronto, Canada to establish a new life of opportunity. Previously engaged, Helga later also immigrated to Toronto and they were married on February 9, 1957. In 1962, the couple relocated to Boston, later settling in Ashland, Massachusetts where they resided for approximately 51 years and raised their children. Otto was a skilled iron worker and blacksmith. He established and operated his own business, Suburban Railing and Welding for 30 years. He was well known and respected in the area for his ironworks and craftmanship. Otto is deeply loved and appreciated by his wife, children, family and friends. He will always be cherished in each of their hearts and dearly missed by all. A calling hour will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford, .followed by a funeral home service at 2 p.m. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com