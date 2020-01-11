|
Owen W. Emery, 98, of Franklin died January 8 in the Cedarwoods Gardens in Franklin. He was the husband of Agnes H. Nancy (Haughey) Owens for the past 77 years. Born in North Vassalboro, Maine, October 22,1921, the son of the late William and Denise (Dyer) Emery, Owen lived in Maine until moving to Franklin 85 years ago. A 1940 graduate of Franklin High School, he had been the manager of the A&P Store in Foxboro and later operated Emery Store to Your Door in the 1950s.During the 1950s he also worked for Brunellis Market in Franklin. He later owned and operated the Bo Peep Market in Millis and Plainville for twenty years before retiring. Mr. Emery was a charter member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks , #2136, a charter member of the Bellingham Post #7272, the D.A. V. Chapter #5 and a member of the Franklin Knights of Columbus where he was a 4th Degree Knight. Owen also had been a past president of the Franklin Lions Club, a crossing guard until retiring at the age of 79 and had been the head usher at the 4:00 Oclock mass at St. Marys Church for 20 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf. Mr. Emery served in the Army during World War II attaining the rank of Sergeant in the 360 Engineering Regiment and was in the second wave of the Omaha Beach , Normandy invasion. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Denise DeLucia and her husband Jack of North Attleboro and was the father of the late Owen W. Mickey Emery, Jr. who died in 2010. He is also survived by his daughter- in -law Elizabeth Emery. He was the brother of the late Adrienne Niemi, Mildred Cahoon, Franklin Emery, Gerald Emery, Everett Emery , Raymond Emery and Robert Emery. He is also survived by his grandchildren, John and Jeffrey DeLucia and Kami Bearce and his great-grandchildren, Cianna, Alex, Natalia, Sonja, Rhiannon, Delaeni, Abagail, Jeffrey and Kensi. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 13 in St. Marys Church at 11:00 Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00-10:30 a.m. in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Massachusetts New Hampshire Chapter Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.
