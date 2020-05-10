Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for P. Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister P. Martin CSJ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister P. Martin CSJ Obituary
Sister Patricia Martin, CSJ (Sister Vincent Marie), of Brighton / Framingham in her 70th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Monday, May 4, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late N. Elliot and Evelyn (Roderick) Martin. Sister Patricia is survived by her dear cousin, Carol Roycroft, along with many other cherished cousins and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned at Saint Catherine School, Charlestown, Fontbonne Hall and Bethany Health Care, Framingham. She had also served as a sales representative for the Telephone Company in Boston. Sister Patricia shared the gift of her beautiful voice in community, and in schools and parishes. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135
Published in Milford Daily News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of P.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -