Sister Patricia Martin, CSJ (Sister Vincent Marie), of Brighton / Framingham in her 70th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Monday, May 4, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late N. Elliot and Evelyn (Roderick) Martin. Sister Patricia is survived by her dear cousin, Carol Roycroft, along with many other cherished cousins and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned at Saint Catherine School, Charlestown, Fontbonne Hall and Bethany Health Care, Framingham. She had also served as a sales representative for the Telephone Company in Boston. Sister Patricia shared the gift of her beautiful voice in community, and in schools and parishes. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135
Published in Milford Daily News on May 10, 2020