Mrs. Palma Lucy (Cugini) Iafolla, 96, of Milford MA, died Saturday (October 24, 2020) at Genesis-Milford Center after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry A. Iafolla, who died in 2014. Mrs. Iafolla was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Theodore and the late Elizabeth (DiBattista) Cugini of Roccaraso, Abruzzi, Italy, and had attended Milford public schools. She was first employed as a young woman at the former Milford Shoe Company. She later worked at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale MA and at Fenwal Corporation in Ashland MA. Mrs. Iafolla was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford and had been a member of the Sacred Heart Womens Club. She is survived by her daughter; Mary-Lou, wife of David DeStefano of Holliston MA. She was the loving and devoted grandmother of Nicholas DeStefano of Hopkinton MA and Gina DeStefano of Holliston MA; She is also survived by 27 nieces and nephews. Mrs. Iafolla was the sister of the late John Cugini; the late Rose Capuzziello; the late Connie Cugini and the late Esther Colabello. Her funeral will be held Thursday (October 29th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Marys Church, 708 Washington Street (Rte 16), Holliston MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. A visiting hour will be held Thursday (October 29th) from 9am to10:15am, prior to her Funeral Mass. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com
for condolence book. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to your local food pantry or the Lions Club of Holliston MA, P. O. Box #6112, Holliston, MA 01746.