Palmer E. Gillam

Palmer E. Gillam Obituary
Mrs. Palmer E. Lisa (Mullen) Gillam, 62, of Carver MA and formerly of Hopedale MA died Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth MA after a tough battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Mark S. Gillam. Lisa was born in Framingham MA, the daughter of the late John J. Mullen Sr. and the late Harriette (Whitney) Mullen. She was a graduate of Hopedale High School, Class of 1975. Lisa has been a resident of Carver MA since 1997. Prior to that she had resided in Hopedale MA and Raynham MA. She was employed for many years as a hairdresser at various salons located in Milford and Hopedale. She also had worked part-time at Edaville USA and at CVS, both in Carver MA. Along with her beloved husband of thirty-four years, she is survived by her two daughters: Meaghan Elizabeth Gillam and Kristen Anne Gillam of Carver MA; her three siblings: P. J. Mullen and his wife Claire of Yarmouthport MA, John J. Mullen Jr. and his wife Carla of Mashpee MA and Nancy M., wife of Scott Michelson of Milford MA; also several nieces, nephews, cousins, her uncle Philip Whitney of Natick MA, and her aunt Nancy Howes of Hopedale MA. Due to the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions a Private Funeral Service will be held at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Lake Grove Cemetery in Holliston MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorial funeralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth Cancer Center.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 9, 2020
