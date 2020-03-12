|
Mrs. Pamela A. (Doyle) Doyle-Penne, 72, of Fairfax VA and formerly of Milford MA, passed peacefully on Sunday (March 8, 2020) in Fairfax VA after battling stroke complications. She was the wife of the late Lt. Col. Harold B. Penne, USMC. Pamela was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Robert E. and the late Lena (Parente) Doyle. She graduated from the former St. Marys Central Catholic High School, Class of 1965. She was also a graduate of Holy Family University, Class of 1970 and had attained her MBM from Central Michigan University in 1980. Pamela was a valued employee of the federal government for many years, first working at the Department of Housing & Urban Development and later for the White House under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. Bush. Later, she worked in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, retiring as a project manager. Pamela is survived by her brother: Robert E. Doyle Jr. and his wife Carol of Oakton VA; her nephew: Ryan R. Doyle and his wife Tracey of Oak Park IL; her grandnieces: Olivia Doyle and Emily Doyle of Oak Park IL; also one aunt & several cousins. Her funeral will be held Monday (March 16th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. A visiting hour will be held Monday (March 16th) from 8:30am to 9:30am, prior to her Funeral Mass. Visit www.edwardsmemoralfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020