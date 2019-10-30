|
|
Pamela F. Pam Lavendier, 54, of Upton, passed away Monday, October 28th, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Rhonda J. (Cameron) Pilla. They were together for 18 years. She is survived by her mother Cathy McCarthy of Jamaica Plain, her daughters Melissa Cote and her fiance Frank Abadie of Middleboro, Bonnie Flink and her husband Rob Flink of Uxbridge, her son Zach Pilla and his fiance Nadia Hucko of Brighton, her Aunt Jean of New Jersey, grandchildren, Chloe and Cameron Flink of Uxbridge, her niece TayaLynn, as well as being deeply loved by Auntie and Uncle, Bonnie and Kevin Lally. She was born in New Bedford and lived in Norton, Attleboro, and Watertown before moving to Upton in 2013. She was a graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1983 and was a United States Army Veteran. She also attended Bristol Community College where she received an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. Pam was presently employed as an Accountant at New English Family Dentistry in Marlboro. She was previously employed at Stern-Leach in Attleboro as an Inventory Control Specialist and for Aegis Corporation as a security guard where she worked at many concerts and sporting events. As many of you know, Pam loved sports, but most importantly, her Bruins. She was an avid golfer as well. She loved all things New England sports, including the Patriots and Red Sox. Visiting hours will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford, MA. Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30am at the United Parish of Upton, 1 Church Street, Upton, MA. Followed by a reception also located at the United Parish of Upton. The burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pams name can be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. Please visit us www.con sigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019