Patricia Patti A. (Sherertz) Doyle, 62, of Shallotte, North Carolina, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center surrounded by loved ones after a brave battle with cancer. She was the loving wife Robert Bob J. Doyle for the past 43 years. Born in Key West, Florida, February 24,1957, the daug- hter of Betty (Eldridge) Burke of Shallotte, North Carolina and the late Jabe Sherertz, Patti was raised in Key West and became a longtime resident of Medway, MA where she and Robert raised their family and in 2004 moved to Shallotte, North Carolina where they enjoyed many sunny days overlooking the river from their garden. Patti was an avid gardener who loved being outside with family. She enjoyed days by her pool or in her yard, watching the birds, and the sunset over the river. In addition to her husband and mother she is lovingly remembered and celebrated by her children, Anthony and his wife Keryn Doyle of Medway and Jodi (Doyle) and her husband Warren Krous of Canton, MA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brynna and Maeve Doyle and Thomas and Andrew Krous who will miss her dearly. Patti is also survived by her brother Gregory Sherertz of Key West, Florida and was the sister of the late Gary Sherertz. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 21 in St. Josephs Church, Medway at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home 3 Barber Street, Medway. In lieu of flowers , expressions of sympathy may be made in Pattis name to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 955 Marcy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422. ginelyfuneralhomes.com.
