Patricia A. Kell, 80 of Mendon, MA passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. She leaves behind her two sons, Scott Hackenson and his wife Mary of Whitinsville, MA and Todd Hackenson of Mendon, MA. She also leaves her two sisters Linda Paddock of Millbury, MA and Karen Skerry of Milford, MA. She also leaves her two grandchildren Corey and Samantha and three great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her two brothers, Ronald and Robert Skerry. There will be a celebration of Patricias life at a later date.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019
