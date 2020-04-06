|
Patricia A. (McNeil) Robinson, of Holliston, passed away Monday March 30, 2020 after a battle with lung cancer. She was the beloved wife of the late David Robinson of Holliston. She was born in Natick, MA and was the daughter of the late Raymond McNeil from Maine and survived by Alice (Kadlik) McNeil from Natick. Patricia worked at Deluxe's in Framingham for many years. After having children, Patricia started cleaning houses for many Holliston families. Patricia recently bought a cape house in West Yarmouth, where she loved spending time with her family. She also loved walking, going to the beach, dancing at Plainridge Casino, traveling, shopping and spending time with her friends. She is survived by her oldest son Jason Robinson and Sarah Lawrence of Medway; her son Mark Robinson and wife Jennifer Robinson of Bellingham; her daughter Jenn Robinson and Patrick Keefe of Framingham; and her 3 grandsons Blake Robinson, Colin and Owen Keefe. She also leaves behind 4 siblings and the late Nancy Meiners. Services will be announced at a later date through Chesmore Funeral home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 6, 2020