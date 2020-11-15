1/
Patricia A. Rocha
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. (Donovan) Rocha, 77, of Medway, died peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Antone M. "Tony" Rocha who died in 2007. Born in Quincy on December 1, 1942, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Marion K. (Shay) Donovan. Mrs. Rocha grew up in Quincy and was a resident of Medway since 1964. She worked as a registered nurse at Medfield State Hospital for over 30 years. Mrs. Rocha was an active volunteer at the Purr-fect Cat Shelter in Millis for many years and loved to read. She is survived by her daughter Jeanne Spencer and her husband Ralph of Franklin, her son, James Rocha and his wife Liz of Millis and three grandsons, Vincent Spencer and Nicholas and Matthew Rocha. She is also survived by her sister Sheila Donovan of Arizona, her brother Roger Donovan and two nieces. She was the sister of the late Richard Donovan. Due to the current circumstances regarding the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Mrs. Rochas memory may be made to the Purr-fect Cat Shelter, P.O. Box 548, Medway, MA 02053. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved