|
|
Patricia A. Rutkowski, 76, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston. She was the wife of the late Edward "Charlie" Rutkowski, who died in 1984. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marium (Bubrick) Zagropski. She is survived by her daughter Donna Rowan and husband Gary of Milford, her sons Thomas of Westborough, Gregory of Milford, and Wayne and wife Victoria of Bellingham as well as seven grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. In addition, she leaves her sisters Judith Toole and Susan Meade and her brother Frederick Zagropski, all of PA and her sister Penny Cooper of TX. The funeral will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, 34 Church St., Hopkinton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 20 Church St., Hopkinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Hopkinton. Calling hours at the funeral home are Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or to the American Kidney Fund, 212 Northern Ave., Boston, MA 02210.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020