Patricia Ann St. Angelo, 78, of Marlborough and a former longtime resident of Hopkinton, passed away from complications of endometrial cancer on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Katherine (Shorten) and Frederick A. Dimock. She was the wife of the late Robert Joseph St. Angelo for 47 years until his passing in 2013. Pat was a longtime Tupperware consultant when her sons were young and more recently retired as a customer service manager from Globe Direct in Millbury. Her interests included entertaining, shopping, movies and quilting. She was a caring and giving person who never needed an excuse to celebrate. She was especially fond of memories made while vacationing at Walt Disney World with family and friends. Patricia is survived by two sons, David J. St. Angelo and his wife, Deborah of Marlborough and Robert J. St. Angelo and his wife, Michelle of S. Grafton. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Myles Orion, Owen Mars, Katherine Ann & Ryan Joseph. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Michael St. Angelo of Florida, several nieces and nephews and countless friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held on Monday, June 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Hopkinton. A true celebration of Pats life will be held in the near future when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berkshire Humane Society, 214 Barker Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201.Pat would be thrilled to support the organization from which she adopted her beloved cat, Emme. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.