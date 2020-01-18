Milford Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michaels Episcopal Church
1162 Highland St
Holliston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Duffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. Duffey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia J. Duffey Obituary
Patricia J. Duffey, 68, of Holliston, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Pat was raised in Newton, the daughter of the late James A. Duffey and Dorothy (Gannon) Duffey. She is survived by her mother, and her siblings: Maureen Giles and her husband, Kenneth of Medway; J. Michael Duffey and his wife, Kerin of Davis, CA; and Jacqueline Anderson and her husband, Philip of Alton Bay, NH. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Janet (Brett) Rogenski; Pamela (Marco) Terra; James (Katie) Giles; Gregory (Lucy) Anderson; Timothy (Amanda) Anderson and Heidi Anderson; nine great-nieces and nephews, dear cousins Susan and Rick Brown, and devoted friends, Lucia and Romulo Oliveira. Pat began her nursing career at Johns Hopkins Hospital in MD; she then moved to Boston and worked at University Hospital (now Boston Medical Center) and Peter Bent Brigham Hospital (now Brigham and Womens Hospital) before taking a hiatus from nursing to sell Tupperware, where she earned several trips and a car! She then finished her nursing career as a visiting nurse. Pat was a very active volunteer with many organizations in Holliston including the Lions, the Holliston Historical Society and Holliston in Bloom. People who volunteered with her knew if something needed to be done, Pat was the person to ask. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michaels Episcopal Church 1162 Highland St. Holliston. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holliston Lions Club, PO Box 6112, Holliston, MA 01746. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now