|
|
Patricia J. (Bukis) Ippolito, 88, of Franklin, died peacefully February 10, 2019 in her home. Born in West Roxbury, August 18,1930, the daughter of the late Peter and Anna A. (Shelales) Bukis, Mrs. Ippolito had lived in Franklin for most of her life. She was a graduate of Franklin High School. Patricia had worked as a clerk for the Massachusetts Department of Revenue until she retired. She had previously worked as manager of the Brooks Department Store in Franklin and the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds. Pat loved to drive around and explore in her car. She also was an avid fan of football and baseball. She was also a great supporter of the Franklin Police Department, but above all she loved to be in the company of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Naif J. Rojee, Jr. of Franklin, Pamela Crosby and her husband Gary of Bellingham, Ernest Rojee and his wife Sue of Douglas and Christine Potenzone and her husband Richard of Howell, Michigan. She was the mother of the late Dale Ippolito. She is also survived by her brother Donald P. Bukis of Medway and was the sister of the late Eileen C. Brundage. Patricia is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her memorial mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 18 in St. Marys Church at 10:00. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com.)
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019