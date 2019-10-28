|
Patricia L. (Koweluck) Guertin, 77, of Hopedale died on October 26, 2019, at Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of Leonard A. Guertin and would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on October 29. Pat was born in Milford: daughter of the late Michael and Ruth (Hogarth) Koweluck. She was raised in Hopedale and was a graduate of Hopedale High School. For 40 + years, Pat was a receptionist at Hopedale High School and was still employed there at the time of her death. Many people will remember her as the lady who did all the school announcements. Pat was an avid gardener and loved antique shopping. She also enjoyed decorating her house for the holidays and loved going to Onset beach with her beloved husband Lenny. In addition to her husband Pat is survived by a son Len Michael Guertin and his wife Kate of Hopedale and a daughter Tammy Gaskell and her husband David of Mendon, two grandsons Charlie and Jack Guertin. Pat was predeceased by another son Brian Guertin. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 30, from 4 to 7 pm in the Watson Colonial Funeral Home, 24 Congress St., Milford. The funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in Pat's memory may be made to Purr-Fect Cat shelter, P.O. box 548, Medway, MA. 02053. To leave a condolence go to www.watsoncolonialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 28, 2019