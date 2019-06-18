|
Patricia L. (DeMarchi) Miklosovich, 76, of Milford, passed away Sunday June 16, 2019 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of Charles Chuck J. Miklosovich for 54 years. S he was born in Milford daughter of the Peter and Lucy (DArcangelo) DeMarchi and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High school class of 1960. She attended University of Bridgeport where she studied for dental hygiene. Patricia retired in 2014 from Orthodontist Associates in Milford where she was employed as an office manager. She enjoyed spending summers at their summer home on Swifts Beach in Wareham MA. Patricia was recognized in 2014 in the Milford Regional Medical Centers annual report for her volunteer work knitting hats for new born babies in the nursery. She would also knit hats for patients at the Dana Farber Cancer Center in Milford. In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter Kara and her husband Steven Daniels of Hopedale, one sister Paula Wolff of Milford and her grandson Kevin Daniels of Hopedale. The funeral will held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9 A.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. at the St. Gabriel the Archangel Church 151 Mendon St. Upon MA. The burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers please donate in her name to Oliva Family Comfort Fund 20 Prospect St. Milford MA. 01757. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on June 18, 2019