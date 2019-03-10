Patricia Lee (Donahue) Todd, 97, of Exeter, NH. and formerly of Hopkinton, MA, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at Langdon Place of Exeter. She was born in Washington D.C. on Feb. 28, 1922, the daughter of Helen (Connelly) and William Ross Donahue. She was predeceased by her brother, Duncan Robert Donahue, who died in World War II, and her adoring husband of 64 years, George H. Todd, who died Aug. 16, 2010. Patricia graduated from Queens College in New York and considered herself to be a city girl, but George brought his new wife to New England and she never looked back. She loved her role as a housewife, and she assisted George in running their construction business in Natick, MA. She was most proud of being a mother and she devoted her life to her 5 children. She was active in the PTA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Womens Club. Patricia loved all the family time spent at Sebago Lake in Maine, and as the grandchildren came along, she loved seeing her family stay so close together every summer on Ring Island. Patricia had been active and healthy up until recently. She will best be remembered for her loving kindness to everyone she met and for her energetic personality. She is survived by her five children, Janet Gabrielli and her husband, Vincent of Gold Canyon, AZ, Susan Brusa and her husband, Robert of Portsmouth, NH, Roberta Trombley of Thompson, CT, Jeffrey Todd and his wife, Carolyn, of Durham, NH, and Michael Todd and his wife, Susan, of Newfields, NH and her 13 cherished grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren and 2 great- great- grandchildren. The family would like to thank the nurses and numerous staff members at Langdon Place who cared for our Mom. Many thanks to the specialists and physicians in the Exeter area who showed such compassion and truly cared about her and enjoyed her spunk. All are welcome to attend graveside services with family and friends to be held on Friday, March 15th, at 10:15 a.m. at the Mount Auburn Cemetery in Hopkinton, MA, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 at Faith Community Church in Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory, to the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or . Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton. www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary