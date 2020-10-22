Patricia M. "Patty" (Doyle) Sheridan 62, of Bellingham, died peacefully, Friday October 16, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Timothy J. "Tim" Sheridan, with whom she shared 32 years of marriage. Born January 17, 1958, in Dorchester, a daughter of Marie T. (Denehy) Doyle of Franklin and the late Thomas E. Doyle, she was a resident of Bellingham for over 20 years. She was raised and educated in Franklin, was a graduate of Franklin High School and worked as a home health aide. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted fan of Tom Brady. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Michael Doyle of Bellingham, stepsons, Tim Sheridan, Noah Sheridan, her siblings, John E. Doyle of Franklin, Mary Ellen Borruso and her husband Jeff of Douglas and Kevin Doyle and his wife Jodi of Franklin. Also surviving are her grandchildren, including Alana & Aidan Doyle. Pattys services will be held privately. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Sheridan/Doyle families. Guestbook www. oterifuneralhome.com
.