1/
Patricia M. Sheridan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia M. "Patty" (Doyle) Sheridan 62, of Bellingham, died peacefully, Friday October 16, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Timothy J. "Tim" Sheridan, with whom she shared 32 years of marriage. Born January 17, 1958, in Dorchester, a daughter of Marie T. (Denehy) Doyle of Franklin and the late Thomas E. Doyle, she was a resident of Bellingham for over 20 years. She was raised and educated in Franklin, was a graduate of Franklin High School and worked as a home health aide. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted fan of Tom Brady. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Michael Doyle of Bellingham, stepsons, Tim Sheridan, Noah Sheridan, her siblings, John E. Doyle of Franklin, Mary Ellen Borruso and her husband Jeff of Douglas and Kevin Doyle and his wife Jodi of Franklin. Also surviving are her grandchildren, including Alana & Aidan Doyle. Pattys services will be held privately. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Sheridan/Doyle families. Guestbook www. oterifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved