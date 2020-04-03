|
|
Patricia (Spacone) Maguire passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the age of 77, at MetroWest Medical Center, Framingham. Pat was a daughter of the late Patrick J. and Rose M. (Pagliocco) Spacone, and often spoke of the happy childhood she enjoyed. She was the second of seven siblings and known in the family for being a daddys girl. Pat cherished her close relationship with her siblings and her many nieces and nephews. She was a phenomenal cook (although she never measured any ingredients) and she often loved her family by feeding them. Pat fell in love with and married Arthur G. Maguire, Jr. in 1978, and although they were not married long, they remained close friends and co-parents to their two beloved children, Katie and Chris. Pat and Arthur were funny companions and were sometimes lovingly referred to as the "odd couple". They often enjoyed an intense game of "cahds" (or "cards" to the non-Bostonian), and could often be heard debating who won the last game. Pats greatest love was being a mother to her two children, Katie and Chris, and a Nonnie to her two grandsons, Grant and Spencer. She dedicated her life to taking care of them and always made them feel adored and valued. Pat was a graduate of South Boston High School and Framingham State College, where she studied teaching and art. Pats second greatest love was teaching and entertaining children. Patricia was a treasured teacher at the Extended Day Program in the Town of Ashland for more than 20 years. One of her proudest moments was being nominated for Teacher of the Year in Massachusetts. Her love of teaching extended to the church as well. She was a longtime CCD teacher at St. Cecilias Parish in Ashland. Pat was a talented artist and will be especially remembered for the portraits she painted of family members and many of her students, who would look forward to having "a sitting with Mrs. Maguire". She will be remembered for her amazing sense of humor, her ability to make everyone feel special and her unrelenting generosity of spirit. She is survived by her husband, Arthur G. Maguire, Jr.; a daughter, Katie Dorval, and her husband, Eric, of Northborough; a son, Christopher P. Maguire, and his wife, Elizabeth DeVore, of Pennsylvania; her siblings, Louise Galante of Exeter, NH, Marie Huether of W. Roxbury, Christine Spacone of Boston and Paul Spacone of Worcester; two grandsons, Grant and Spencer, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Jean Small and Helen Santilli. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 3, 2020