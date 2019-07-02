|
Patricia R. (Kosikowski) Call, 76, of Milford passed away June 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of William F. Call for 27 years. She was born in Buffalo NY, daughter of the late Stanley and Anne (Lipec) Kosikowski and moved to Milford in 1982. She was educated in the Buffalo Catholic schools. Pat retired in 2011 from the former Volpe Fisher on South St. in Hopkinton where she was employed as an office manager. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, John Stallone of NJ, James Stallone and his wife Janice of Uxbridge, Anne and her husband Dale McElwee of North Attleboro, Michelle Stallone of La Jolla CA, eleven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Albert Stallone. A funeral home service will be held Monday July 8, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford. Calling hours will be held prior to funeral home services from 8:30 to 10 A.M. A private burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 309 Waverly St. Waltham MA 02452. www.alz.org/manh Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on July 2, 2019