Patrick Evans, 37, of Milford passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Nichole V. Evans. Born in 1982, the son of Linda M. Walker and was a graduate of Hopedale High School, Class of 2000. Firefighter Evans was a 13-year veteran of the Milford Fire Department assigned to Group 1 and had previously served for several years with the Hopedale Fire Department. He was a member of the state District 3 Haz-Mat team currently serving as the Assistant Team Coordinator as well as a member of the District 14 Technical Rescue Team. Patrick served in many capacities in his 13 years with the department. He was a past SAFE coordinator spending much time educating the children of Milford on fire safety. He also served on the Towns Insurance Advisory Committee and was a past president of the Milford Permanent Firefighters Association Local 2140. Currently, he was serving as a member of the associations Executive Board. He had once served as reserve police officer in Hopedale and worked as a dispatcher in Hopedale and Natick. He loved being a firefighter. He also loved being a Dad and the best husband he could be and would spend every waking moment with his wife and kids when time allowed.He enjoyed going to the beach, searching for sea glass, hiking and also loved to hunt and fish. He would also enjoy playing with legos with the kids, loved to dance like a fool anytime he could, loved being outside and teaching his family about nature and most of all, loved vacationing every Summer in Harrison, Maine. In addition to his wife Nichole of over 10 years and his mother Linda, he is survived by his children, Madison J. Calitri, Ashlynn N. Evans, and Lukas D. Evans all of Milford: maternal grandfather Donald Walker of Sandwich: a mother-in-law and father-in law Sharon and David Crossman of Maine, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visiting hours will be Thursday Dec. 19, 2019 from 4 | 7 pm in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday Dec. 20, 2019 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Church of Hopedale, 187 Hopedale St., Hopedale (please go directly to the church). Please omit flowers and memorial donations may be made to PFFM Foundation: Pat Evans' Children Fund, 21 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757 or to On Site Academy, P.O. Box 448, Westminister, MA 01473. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019