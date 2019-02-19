|
Paul F. Burns, Sr., 84, of Franklin, died peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Maureen Anne (Donlon) Burns for 61 years. Born in Boston on March 3, 1934, he was the son of the late John Francis and Anna (Killion) Burns. Mr. Burns was a resident of Franklin since 1963. He graduated from B.C. High School and Northeastern University where he earned his Bachelors Degree in Engineering. Mr. Burns proudly served in the Air Force for 4 years during the Korean War. Before his retirement, he worked at Raytheon Corporation for 38 years. Mr. Burns loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Paul Burns of Franklin and two daughters Anne Marie Blackman and her husband James of Killington, Vermont and Oldsmar, Florida and Maureen Elizabeth Beth Burns of Franklin. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Connor, Erin and Devin Burns and Colton and Austin Blackman and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Anne Marie Earley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com) on Thursday, February 21 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the St. Joseph Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 557, Medway, MA 02053.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019