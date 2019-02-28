|
|
Paul H. Leutert of Franklin, MA passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 26, 2019 after a battle with heart disease. He was born December 12, 1951 and grew up surrounded by family and close friends in Stamford, CT. Paul attended Rippowam High School and graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 3 years with a B.S. in Accounting. He went on to get his M.B.A. from Northeastern University. Paul has always had an affinity for computers and has worked in technology for the majority of his career, first with GTE and then with CSC and finally with General Dynamics. He had a long career and was fortunate to work with many people he liked and respected over many years. Those who knew Paul, and he was easy to know, knew him as the first person to say hello to, well, anyone actually, with a big, genuine smile and wave or a hearty hug. He was the type of person who could walk into a room full of strangers and before too long, walk out of a room full of friends, remembering everyones name for the next time they met. And if he didnt remember your name, or momentarily forgot, he would laugh and say, Hey, Sally, Susie, Bob, Bill, whoever you are! And youd both laugh. Paul loved his family, often talking with his brothers and sisters and Facetiming with his mom when he wasnt visiting her in Naples, FL and enjoying her home cooking and attention. He always came home a few pounds heavier from those trips. He loved his daughters, Becky and Gretchen, and went out of his way to make their childhood filled with laughter and travel, with trips every summer to somewhere special, whether the usual York Beach destination or meticulously planned Disney World excursions. He loved to plan everything to make sure everyone had a good time. Pauls grandsons were the sparkle in his eye and he loved spending time with them, reading books and marveling at their endless energy. The kids will dearly miss their special Grandpa. Paul was mischievous, never hesitating to speak his mind, and a born trouble maker and jokester. His unique perspective will be missed and he is not someone who will be soon forgotten. Hed want you to raise a glass and toast him and then go out and do something fun. Cause a ruckus, make your mark. He sure did. Paul is survived by his daughters, Becky Durant of Portland, CT and Gretchen Hanson of Franklin, MA and their spouses and children. He is also survived by his wife, Nancy Leutert of Mendon, MA, mother, Margrit Leutert of Naples, FL, brother, Werner Leutert of Naples, FL, sister, Margrit Thorson of Santa Rosa, CA, and sister Barbara Pierce of Slingerlands, NY and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Werner Leutert and brother George Leutert. Visiting hours will be held Friday March 1, 2019 from 5 - 8 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. Please omit flowers. www. bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019