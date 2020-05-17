|
|
Paul Joseph Ahern, of Mendon, MA, and formerly of Ocala, FL and Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on Wednesday May 13, 2020. Paul was born in Boston, MA on October 21, 1947. Paul graduated from Roslindale High School in 1966, and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 | 1969 during the Vietnam War on the U.S.S. Renshaw DD499. Upon release from the service, Paul had a 35-year career with the U.S. Postal Service prior to retiring to Florida. Paul enjoyed grilling, walking the dogs, and spending time with family. Affectionately known as 'Papa Smurf', he especially enjoyed kitchen parties with all of 'his girls' singing along to classic hits by Chicago, never missing a beat. He will be deeply missed by all, including his faithful companion Buster. He is survived by his daughters and grandchildren; Stacey Columb, Brody & Blayke Columb, Paula Ahern & Kaitlyn Dion, and Wendy Bryant, Riley & Ava Bryant & Chase Young. Brothers; Brian Ahern (Margaret Ahern), and Joseph Ahern (Keith Hebert); niece, Mary Rene Fowler; nephews, Michael Ahern and Christopher Ahern. He is preceded in death by his wife of 17 years, Patricia OConnor Ahern; a brother, Francis X Ahern, his father George F Ahern and his mother Mary Patricia Ahern. A celebration of Pauls life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to the @ The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Ahern Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 17, 2020