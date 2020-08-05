1/
Paul J. DeSimone
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J. DeSimone, 87, of Medway, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at Metro West Medical Center in Framingham. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn M. (Annino) DeSimone since 1955. Born in Winthrop on October 3, 1932, he was the son of the late Michael and Agnes (Thyng) DeSimone. Mr. DeSimone was a resident of Medway since 1962 and proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. Before his retirement, he worked as a Registered Land Surveyor for many years. Mr. DeSimone served as a selectman for the Town of Medway for nine years and was also a former park commissioner. He also served as the president of the Medway Little League, a board member of the Charles River Pollution Control and a member of the Medway American Legion. Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter Paula DeSimone of Bellingham and was the father of the late John DeSimone and Richard Paul DeSimone, who died as an infant. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Anita DeSimone of Brewster, two grandchildren, Nikole and Michael DeSimone, a sister Alice DeSimone of Medway and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Katherine Ammidown and Francis DeSimone. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway on Friday, August 7 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. Please follow all required Covid-19 guidelines including face coverings and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved