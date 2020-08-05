Paul J. DeSimone, 87, of Medway, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at Metro West Medical Center in Framingham. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn M. (Annino) DeSimone since 1955. Born in Winthrop on October 3, 1932, he was the son of the late Michael and Agnes (Thyng) DeSimone. Mr. DeSimone was a resident of Medway since 1962 and proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. Before his retirement, he worked as a Registered Land Surveyor for many years. Mr. DeSimone served as a selectman for the Town of Medway for nine years and was also a former park commissioner. He also served as the president of the Medway Little League, a board member of the Charles River Pollution Control and a member of the Medway American Legion. Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter Paula DeSimone of Bellingham and was the father of the late John DeSimone and Richard Paul DeSimone, who died as an infant. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Anita DeSimone of Brewster, two grandchildren, Nikole and Michael DeSimone, a sister Alice DeSimone of Medway and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Katherine Ammidown and Francis DeSimone. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway on Friday, August 7 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. Please follow all required Covid-19 guidelines including face coverings and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
).