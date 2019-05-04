|
Paul J. Frain, 81, Retired Sergeant, Bellingham Police Department, died peacefully, May 2, 2019 at Genesis of Milford, with family at his side, following a long illness. He was the former husband of Mary C. (Ferguson) Frain of Bellingham. Born February 6, 1938 in Waltham, a son of the late Owen and Margaret (McSweeney), Frain, he was a resident of Bellingham since 1964 and recently moved to Milford. He was raised and educated in Watertown and was a graduate of St. Patricks High School. Paul then attended St. Francis Xavier University. He worked for the Watertown Public Works and Stop & Shop Supermarket. After attending the Massachusetts Police Academy in 1976, Paul became a full-time police officer for the Town of Bellingham and worked until his retirement in 1995. Paul loved music, sports, watching old movies, and spending time with his family. He was a former longtime Bellingham Pop Warner and youth soccer coach. The beloved father of Mary-Paula Frain and her husband Timothy Swenson of Franklin, Lisa N. Frain of Framingham, Brendan O. Frain of Boston, Colleen P. Frain of Watertown, Paul J. Frain and his wife Jocelyn of Hinsdale, New Hampshire. He was the loving Papa of Brian F. Garneau, Brendan O. Frain, Jr., Justin J. Joly, Neo Flynn, Gabriella Frain and Bode Frain and cherished great granddaughters, Adalyn, Nora, and Brooklyn. Paul leaves a sister, Katherine OBrien of Weymouth, brother and sister in- law, John and Gail Frain of Watertown, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was the brother of the late Eugene (Gene) Frain, Margaret (Peggy) Martino, Maureen Villemaire, and the Uncle of the late Gail M. OBrien. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Monday May 6th, at 8AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Blaise Parish, 1158 South Main St. Bellingham, at 9AM. Internment at Center Cemetery, Bellingham will be held privately. Calling hours are Sunday from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 E. Concord St., Boston, MA 02118. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 4, 2019