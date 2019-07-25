|
Paul Joseph Intinarelli, 77, a long time Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in his home. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to the late Karen J. Intinarelli, who passed away in May of this year. Born in Natick, he was the son of the late Harry and Christina (Faretra) Intinarelli. He is survived by his three children, Mitchell Intinarelli, Marnie Foley, and Sabrina Tiru with her husband, Joel, nine grandchildren, and his sister, Dorothea Intinarelli. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM, on Monday, July 29, at the Community Covenant Church, 2 West Elm Street, Hopkinton. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Upton. Calling hours are Sunday, July 28, from 4 to 7 PM at the Community Covenant Church. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering-Director. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Community Covenant Church, 2 West Elm St, Hopkinton, MA 01748. His complete obituary can be found at www.williamspedersen.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 25, 2019