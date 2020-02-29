|
Paul L. Perry, 94, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He is the beloved husband of Mary Louise (Murphy) Perry and would be married for 72 years on March 28. Born in Cambridge, MA on May 20, 1925 the son of the late Samuel L. and Helen (Brennan) Perry. He is the brother of the late Russell Perry, Francis Robert Bob Perry, and Arthur Perry. He leaves his cherished nieces and nephews. A resident of Bellingham for 51 years formerly of Dorchester and Back Bay and was a graduate of Brighton High School. Paul worked for many years in sales and had owned and operated The Trinity Shop in Jamaica Plain for several years. Paul was a United States Army World War II Veteran receiving the American Theater Service Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal and Expert M1 Rifle Sharpshooter Bar. Paul was a communicant of St. Blaise Church, Bellingham and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus of Boston. For 40 years Paul delivered meals on wheels and was a volunteer at Wrentham State School for many years. He was always very active and working on projects. He was a wonderful ice skater. Paul will be greatly missed by his loving wife, family and friends. Funeral will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 8:00AM from CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 So. Main St., Bellingham. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Cedar St., Milford, MA with military honors. Visiting hours are on Sunday, March 1st from 4PM to 7PM at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. To sign guest book www. cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020