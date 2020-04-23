Home

Mr. Paul M. Bouchard 62, of Milford MA, died Monday evening (April 20, 2020) at Cedarwood Gardens Nursing Facility in Franklin MA after an illness. Paul was born in Framingham MA, the son of Nancy T. (Alcarese) Bouchard and the late Hector G. Bouchard. He attended Milford public schools and was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1976. He also attended the Berklee College of Music. Paul loved music, especially playing the piano. He also was an avid swimmer and loved gardening. Along with his beloved mother, Nancy, of Milford MA he is survived by his brother: John A. Bouchard and his wife Janice of West Hartford CT; his nieces: Richelle Bouchard of Lakeland FL and Jessica Bougeois of North Smithfield RI; also several cousins, including Cathy Kedzierski-Savino of Milford MA and Andre Argenio of North Smithfield RI. In accordance with the COVID-19 restrictions to social gathering a Private Graveside Committal Service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com. for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757 to honor the healthcare professionals at the hospital who took care of Paul these past many years.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020
