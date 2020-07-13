Paul N. Morin 84, of Milford passed away peacefully at his home on July 10th, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease and its many complications. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Rose Ann (OMalley) Morin; a sister Mary (Morin) Petrowicz of Blackstone; two daughters Michelle Debatis and her husband Andre Jr. of Grafton, Kathryn Colbath and her partner Kenneth Chasey of Westboro, 4 granddaughters Shannon and Robin Colbath, and Traci and Jennifer Debatis. He was predeceased by his brother David Morin of Mendon. He was born in Woonsocket, R.I., son of the late Paul and Mary Cora (Thibeault) Morin of Blackstone and graduated from Mount St. Charles Academy. Paul enjoyed his occupation as a heavy equipment operator, retiring after many years from Consigli Construction Company in Milford. He previously worked for Anchor Motor Freight in Framingham. Paul was also an accomplished pianist who played in many local nightclubs and taught private lessons to many children and adults in his younger years. He was a model train enthusiast with an extensive train layout. He was thrilled to have the opportunity to drive steam trains at Valley Railroad Locomotive in Essex Connecticut on a few occasions. Paul was a lifelong Red Sox and Patriots fan. In his younger years Paul enjoyed hiking the Appalachian Trail. He will be sorely missed by his family, his many friends and his caring neighbors. A Funeral Mass in his memory will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 15th, at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Milford, at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at St. Lukes Cemetery in Westborough. The family requests that Covid 19 restrictions be observed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72E Concord St., #3C, Boston, MA 02118 or St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 17 Winter Street in Milford. Please visit us at | www. consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
