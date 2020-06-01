Paul N. Socci, of Plainville, MA, died peacefully on Saturday May 23rd. 2020 surrounded by family at his home. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Paul is survived by his wife Linda (Costello) of 61 Years. After graduating Franklin High School in 1954, Paul enlisted in the US Army and proudly served 2 years before being honorably discharged in 1958. Upon leaving the service, Paul earned his Associates Degree from Wentworth Institute of Technology and earned his Bachelors Degree at night from Northeastern University, all while raising his family. Recently, Paul worked at MAS Building & Bridge, Inc. in Norfolk, MA and enjoyed spending his free time watching and supporting his grandchildren compete in basketball, hockey, lacrosse, football, soccer, gymnastics, dance, piano and cheerleading. Within the Franklin community Paul will be remembered for generously donating countless hours coaching youth sports. He was passionate about the positive impact sports could have on kids, particularly football. Paul coached in the Franklin Youth Football program for over 20 years, during which time he positively impacted hundreds of youths in his community through his constant efforts to instill the ideals of sportsmanship and respect in all those around him. He looked forward each year to handing out the Paul Socci Award, given in his name to a member of the Franklin Youth Football Program that best exemplifies the ideals of teamwork, commitment, dedication and leadership. Paul spent his life focused on family and community. He was a generous and respected man by many and leaves behind a loving and close knit family. In addition to his wife Linda, he will be forever missed by his sister Jeanne Pisani, his six children: David Socci and his wife Susan of Franklin, Patti Socci and her wife Sue of Blackstone, Leslie Yancich and her husband Craig of Medfield, Sharon Kutil of Franklin, Michael Socci and his wife Marsha of Franklin, Christine Franklin and her husband Brett of North Attleboro, his 14 Grandchildren: Shaina and Leah Socci, Justin Socci and his wife Sarah, Tori Socci, Lauren, Megan and Will Yancich, Nick Kutil and his fianc Jackie Weston, Alicia and Aubrie Kutil, Ali and Anthony Socci, Kaia and Lila Franklin, and his great-grandaughter Evelynn Socci. Paul was the son of the late Nicholas M. & Pauline E. (Murphy) Socci. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, services will be private. Donations may be made to the Paul Socci Memorial | Scholarship Fund c/o Dean Bank P.O. Box 307, 21 Main St. Franklin, MA 02038. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home | 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Socci Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 1, 2020.