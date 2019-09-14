|
Paul P. Morcone, 73, died Thursday, September 12 at the Milford Regional Medical Center with family by his side. He leaves his wife of 48 years, Suzanne (Choquette) Morcone; a daughter Jennifer Morcone Stanfield, and her husband Aaron, of Huntsville, AL; his brother Fr. Nicholas Morcone, of Hingham, son-in-law Adelmo de Souza, of Nantucket; two grand daughters, Charlotte Stanfield and Angelina de Souza; many cousins, nieces and nephews. His daughter, Elizabeth Morcone de Souza, predeceased him in 2017. Paul was born March 15, 1946 in Milford, a son of Samuel and Angelina (Deschene) Morcone. He graduated from Milford High School in 1964 and Worcester Jr. College in 1966. He worked in retail sales most of his career until he retired in 2006. With his wife, he was active in the Milford Regional Parkinson's support group at Milford Regional Medical Center. More than anything, Paul loved being in the company of friends and family, whether at a party, vacation or at the beach. Family meant everything to him. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 21, at 10AM at the Glastonbury Abbey, 16 Hull St., Hingham, MA. A reception at the Abbey conference center will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Paul's memory may be made to the Elizabeth Morcone de Souza Memorial Fund, c/o Cape Cod Five Bank, 112 Pleasant St., PO Box 2640, Nantucket, MA 02554. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019