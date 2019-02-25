|
Paul R. Quinn, 69, of Franklin died February 19 at the Stanley Tippet House in Needham following a long illness. Born in Milford, April 9, 1949, the son of the late Joseph C. and Josephine B. (Ristaino) Quinn, Paul was a lifelong Franklin resident. He was a graduate of Franklin High School, Dean College and received his masters degree from Western New England College in 2003. Mr. Quinn had been a member of the Franklin Fire Department from 1977 until his retirement. He became a member of the call department in 1977. In 1980 he became a member of the permanent department. 1986 saw him being appointed Lieutenant followed by being named acting Deputy Chief in 1994. In 1999 he was named acting Captain, a rank he carried into his retirement. He was a member of IAFF local 267, of which he was president for 6 years. He was also a lifetime member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks. Paul enjoyed collecting coins and gardening, going to Red Sox spring training in Florida and ab- ove all his beloved dogs. He is survived by his brother William J. Quinn of Franklin He is also survived by his Aunts Florence Ristaino of Franklin, Marie Massaro of Springfield, Virginia, Ellie Ristaino of Holliston and Regina Ristaino of Florida. Paul is also survived by many cousins. His funeral will be held on Saturday, March 2 from the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin 131 Main Street Franklin at 11:30 followed by a funeral mass in St. Marys Church at 12:30. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 20 Prospect Street, Milford, MA 01757. ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019