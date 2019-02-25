Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul R. Quinn


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul R. Quinn Obituary
Paul R. Quinn, 69, of Franklin died February 19 at the Stanley Tippet House in Needham following a long illness. Born in Milford, April 9, 1949, the son of the late Joseph C. and Josephine B. (Ristaino) Quinn, Paul was a lifelong Franklin resident. He was a graduate of Franklin High School, Dean College and received his masters degree from Western New England College in 2003. Mr. Quinn had been a member of the Franklin Fire Department from 1977 until his retirement. He became a member of the call department in 1977. In 1980 he became a member of the permanent department. 1986 saw him being appointed Lieutenant followed by being named acting Deputy Chief in 1994. In 1999 he was named acting Captain, a rank he carried into his retirement. He was a member of IAFF local 267, of which he was president for 6 years. He was also a lifetime member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks. Paul enjoyed collecting coins and gardening, going to Red Sox spring training in Florida and ab- ove all his beloved dogs. He is survived by his brother William J. Quinn of Franklin He is also survived by his Aunts Florence Ristaino of Franklin, Marie Massaro of Springfield, Virginia, Ellie Ristaino of Holliston and Regina Ristaino of Florida. Paul is also survived by many cousins. His funeral will be held on Saturday, March 2 from the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin 131 Main Street Franklin at 11:30 followed by a funeral mass in St. Marys Church at 12:30. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 20 Prospect Street, Milford, MA 01757. ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now