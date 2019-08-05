|
Hopedale - Paul S. Valerio, 87, formerly of Hopedale, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 with his family by his side in Memorial Hospital, Worcester.
Paul had been a sales manager for Met Life Insurance for 30 years before retiring and was a frequent member of the company's Leader's Conference. After his retirement, he had worked at Ben Franklin Savings Bank in Franklin.
He was born June 17, 1932 in Hudson the son of the late Paulino Valerio and Antonia (Simas) Matheus and was a graduate of Milford High School, class of 1951.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean War.
Paul loved the game of golf and was an avid golfer. He was a longtime member of the Hopedale Country Club where he held various club offices and enjoyed the club's Pro-Bus. League.
Paul was a talented artist. In his youth, he illustrated cartoons for local newspapers, high school publications, and yearbooks. Paul also produced many illustrations for different MetLife events and parties. He also loved following all of the New England sports teams, especially the Red Sox and Patriots.
He is survived by his wife Ann H. (Lioce) Valerio; a son, Christopher P. and his wife Anne Valerio of Holden, a daughter, Deborah (Valerio) McCann of Glocester, RI; a brother Jose Valerio of FL; 5 grandchildren including Michelle, Kim, Heather, Daniel, and Kayla; and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his grandson Michael Valerio.
Visiting hours will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9:00- 10:30 AM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Mary's Church, 19 Winter St., Milford.
Burial with military honors will be held in Hopedale Village Cemetery, Rte. 16 Mendon St., Hopedale.
In Paul's memory, everyone is encouraged to wear casual golf/country club attire if one wishes.
Memorial donations in Paul's memory can be made to the , MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 5, 2019