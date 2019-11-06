|
|
Mrs. Paula A. (Wagner) Hutchinson, 71, of Mendon MA, died Sunday morning (November 3, 2019) at her residence after an illness. She was the beloved wife of Brian R. Hutchinson. Paula was born in Holden MA, the daughter of the late Laurie M. and the late Delmina (Bonati) Wagner. She had been employed for fifty years at Worcester Gear & Racks, working as the office manager. Paula had been a resident of Mendon MA for most of her life. Along with her beloved husband of fifty years, she is survived by 1 Sister: Sheila M. Azarian of Franklin MA; also several nieces & nephews. In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place. Private committal services will be held at the convenience of the family & there are no visiting hours. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorial funeralhome.com for condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dog Orphans, Inc., 90 Webster Street, Douglas MA 01516 or to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite #500, Chicago IL 60611.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019