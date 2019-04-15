|
Paula Jo (Willinski) Consigli, 46, of Blackstone, formerly of Medway, died April 12, 2019 at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Worcester, following a brief illness. She was the wife of Peter J. Consigli. Born in Milford, August 31,1972, the daughter of John J. Willinski Jr. of Englewood, Florida and Judith A. (Pouliot) Willinski of Franklin, Paula was raised in Medway and has lived in Blackstone for the past 10 years. In addition to her husband and parents she is survived by her two children, Julia Pendola of Bellingham, Zachary Consigli of Blackstone, and her granddaughter Brooklynn Franco also of Blackstone. Paula also leaves her siblings, Lori Burke and her husband Robert of Ft. Myers, Florida, and John J. Willinski III and his wife Esther of Northbridge, as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and life-long friends. Aside from family and friends, Paulas love also included four-legged furry creatures especially her beloved Atticus, Zamba, Angus, Maverick, Otto and Ann- abelle. She also had a love for good books, films and music. Paula was a graduate of Medway High School. She worked as a CNA at several area doctors offices. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Millis at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Millis. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, April 16 from 5-8 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home 3 Barber Street, Medway. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Baypath Humane Society, 500 Legacy Farms N. Hopkinton, MA 01748. ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019